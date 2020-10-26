Letter: Ticket splitting

At the time I was working for the Rock Island County Health Department and was very impressed with Kathleen’s commitment to volunteering her time to make recommendations to protect the future safety of children under Department of Children and Family Services care.

Over the years, Kathleen and I have worked together on various community initiatives. Kathleen is committed to public service, and is an experienced, impressive lawyer. She is a woman that researches both sides of the issue before making any decisions. I also believe that she has integrity and will be a good steward of my tax dollars – which is something every public servant needs to be committed to. With all the partisanship we see in our country today, I honestly never thought 2020 would be the year I would be splitting my ticket, but I am using my vote to proudly support Biden/Harris and Kathleen Bailey.