Letter: Time for a change
The most important thing President Trump did as president was to say to the political class, "I will not play your games. I am the champion of the people, not a member of the good old boys club."

We need candidates in Illinois that will champion working families and work to reduce out of control taxes: property, retail, restaurant, and gas taxes which are among the highest in the nation.

The political elites of both parties don't have the guts to reduce government waste, let alone government spending. For example, the Rock Island County Board failed to reduce the size of the board to 15, refused to allow a public private partnership to run and manage Niabi Zoo, almost gave away Hope Creek, and Democrats and one RINO have consistently voted for property tax increases since 2016.

The continued exodus of people, money, and businesses from Rock Island County and Illinois is inevitable. Unless fiscally conservative candidates win big in 2022, Rock Island County will become like East Gary, Indiana, my home town; abandoned homes, empty store fronts, surging crime, poverty, lack of opportunity, hope and higher and higher taxes on those that choose to stay or simply cannot leave Illinois.

The year 2022 represents a pivotal year for Illinois and Rock Island County. We either throw out the elected officials who have done nothing but cause misery or we elect fiscally conservative candidates that will champion working families and business growth.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

