Letter: Time for a change

I want to thank Dr. Aschliman for his comments (June 7) regarding Davenport Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward.
Being biased as a liberal Democrat, and a resident of the 4th Ward, I believe that our elected officials should represent all of their constituents and not parrot our national officials.
The alderman’s statement regarding President Trump’s action against China shows an almost complete lack of understanding of the almost crippling effect on American agriculture that's occurred, and the fact the billions of dollars in aid ended up in the coffers of large farming operators, rather the family farms that we in Iowa are proud to support.
Yes, it’s time for change, not mindless party-line drivel.
Rob Fiedler
Davenport
