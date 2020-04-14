Letter: Time for a good anchor

As a lifetime boater I and every good boater knows the importance of a good anchor. What most people don't see is this Earth we all live and die on is like a big ship that has a great anchor to hold us through the storms. Unfortunately we cut the anchor loose and now we're being tossed around by a million crazy ideas about how to reach safety. God is the great anchor and we need to get hooked back up.
Dino McFate
Davenport
