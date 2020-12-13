Letter: Time for a just change

Superintendent Janelle Brouwer of Marion High School and its five school board members are to be congratulated for their decision to end their sports teams’ name "Indians" amid their community’s objections.

We recommend the school board renew her contract with a raise. She and her board have the insight to realize times have changed and to recognize subtle prejudice and racism no longer have a place in sports or in the classroom.

Sportswriter Don Doxsie, on October 20, waxing sentimental, wrote: "You wonder how far this will go." He disagrees with Brouwer who said, "We felt it was no longer appropriate." Doxsie apparently does not appreciate cultures, which say: Stop disrespecting people.

The members of the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities (NACQC) join us in celebrating the decision of the five board members to end the discriminatory and degrading practice of naming sports teams with labels which stigmatize Native Americans.

Thanks to Mr. Doxsie for bringing our attention to the 10 other Iowa high schools and the 15 in Illinois that continue the demeaning practice of using Native Americans as mascots. You can be certain they will be contacted and requested to follow the board decision of Marion High School.