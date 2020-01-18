Letter: Time for changes

We keep looking for an indication of improvement in the Rock Island County Board, but improvement seems to elude this board. They say that money is in short supply; ever wonder why?

1. At Tuesday's committee meeting, they approved a pay increase for an employee.

2. Our Hope Creek nursing home was valued at $20 million to $22 million a few years ago; now they are looking at an offer of $6 million. Taxpayers would have to pay for the loss.

3. Their "closed meeting" standard apparently only applies to interested citizens; the press appears to have access to discussions.

4. Even with a money shortage, they still moved forward a motion to encourage the resettlement of refugees in our county. Some people think this could be costly.

5. The "no money" excuse doesn't seem to apply when they want to issue more than $3 million in bonds to build recreational cabins at Loud Thunder.

6. Do you remember our request to cut the size of this board 12 years ago? There still are 25 on the board.

Make a special effort to contact your board representative and ask what they intend to do to improve this situation. If they cannot give you a serious answer, it is time to look for a change in representation.