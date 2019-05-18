Sen. Chuck Grassley should top playing Iowans for fools. We know that the Trump issue is not conspiracy. It is obstruction of justice.
More than 370 former federal prosecutors from multiple past administrations concur, based on the facts documented in the redacted special counsel’s report, that Trump engaged in multiple, indictable obstruction offenses that would stand up in court as felonious convictions. Against such a formidable opinion by so many expert and impartial legal minds, the judgment of Barr and Rosenstein means nothing. Yet, Grassley supports both Barr’s judgment and his defiance of a Congressional subpoena, effectively undermining Grassley’s oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. This senator has effectively forfeited his integrity and sacrificed his honor on the altar of Trump.
When the Senator is back in Iowa and, presuming that he has the courage to hold actual town meetings and that he will take real questions from the audience, rather than pre-submitted questions from which he can cherry-pick the innocuous ones, how will he answer for his support of Barr? And how will he contest, when asked to do so, the consensus opinion of such a formidable number of expert prosecuting attorneys who claim Barr’s opinion on obstruction is flat out wrong?
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale