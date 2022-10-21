Letter: Time for Grassley to retire

Chuck Grassley’s recent endorsement from our former president made me wonder about his involvement with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Former President Trump only rewards strict loyalty. Was Senator Grassley aware of the machinations between the insurrectionists and the White House? Could he have intervened in some way? Considering that he was next in line, was he informed in the event that he might have to take over from the vice president? Senator Chuck Grassley has had a distinguished career, but it ended prior to his last two terms. His focus on attack ads is an insult to the intelligence of all Iowans. Send Admiral Mike Franken to the Senate. It is time that Senator Grassley put his feet up and relaxed.