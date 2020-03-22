Letter: Time for prayer

President Trump proclaimed last Sunday a National Day of Prayer for our nation during this health crisis.

I am enclosing a link to a prayer guide to use that addresses many areas of concern during this time. The guide is from My Faith Votes. Get the free COVID-19 prayer guide here: https://MyFaithVotes.org/covid-19-pandemic-prayer-guide.

The following is a quote from the My Faith Votes announcement of the guide.

"Throughout our history, our nation has turned to God and sought His blessing when we needed it most. This is that time. ... Let us pray, in the midst of the current turmoil, that we would be a people who seek the Lord, walk with His peace, and love and serve others well."

May God bless our nation at this time.

Rick Kislia

Bettendorf

