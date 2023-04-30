A few weeks ago, we went to the camper and RV show at the Expo Center and had a wonderful time. We enjoyed looking at the new equipment and watching the other people having a good time, too. Later, we went to the garden show and had a similar fun experience. We enjoy many other things too as do most Americans. We are pursuing happiness which is our right as citizens of this great country.

As I enjoyed the good things our country has for us, I thought about the folks in the Ukraine. The Ukrainians are being killed and their country destroyed. Their ability to provide food for themselves and many others in the world is being diminished, so some folks will be hungry. Their young men are being conscripted to go and fight and maybe die as are the Russian young men. An article I recently read speculated that sometime next year, the war would likely end. In the meantime, we are sending billions of dollars and tons of war material to Ukraine to prolong and perhaps escalate the conflict. We are engaged in a proxy war with a nuclear armed nation with no clear objective. The only groups benefiting from this conflict are arms manufacturers and casket makers.