Wake-up, Iowa!

A new political season is upon us.

Do you really want to be able to say that you elected a president who has four indictments against him, who would not accept losing an election, who called a state to change the vote and who incited an attack on the White House?

Would you rather say you elected an 80-year-old man who has fallen several times, has done a poor job with our economy and whose son is now being indicted.

Don't you think it is time for some younger, brighter, people to lead, care for, and love our country and its people.

Tom Russart

Bettendorf