Letter: Time out on I-74 bridge

George Santayana's quote that "Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it" applies to engineers too. There was a troubled bridge built over the Tacoma Narrows Strait in Washington state in the late 1930's. It was dramatically unstable in even moderate winds, earning the name of "Galloping Gertie." Its design was intensely criticized by professionals at the time and workers refused to go out on it except on calm days. It finally collapsed during a 40-mph wind in 1940 and has been a case study in engineering courses ever since.

With the possibility that the current criticism of the Interstate-74 bridge might actually have some merit, a time out seems in order. No large scale public project should proceed under a cloud like that which now surrounds this one. Public confidence and common sense demand that the design and construction practices be subjected to a competent and unbiased evaluation to dispel all reasonable doubt. Certainly a cooperative team can be drawn from the civil engineering departments of the various Illinois and Iowa universities which could do just that.

We don't need any more bridges that will have to "live in infamy."

Steve Robinson

Davenport

