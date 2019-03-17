In reference to Dr. Scott Lawrence 's letter of March 14, I would like to point out the flaw in his logic about the loss of time as a result of the change to daylight-saving time every year for a total loss of 1 year, 4 months and 28 days since 1966.
Think of it as two timelines – one is standard time, and one is daylight-standard time. Both timelines advance forward at the same rate. When we jump forward to daylight-saving time, standard time does not stop. When we jump back to standard time, we are merely rejoining standard time, which has kept pace with daylight-saving time at the same rate. Thus, there is no actual loss of time.
Gerry Bade
Davenport