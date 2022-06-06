Letter:Time to act on guns

It's time for our elected officials to ban the AR-15 rifle. It has killed too many children and adults. The Second Amendment would still be in place. Other steps should also be taken, such as better background checks. It's also time not to vote for the people supported by the NRA, unless the NRA wakes up to the problems it created and continues to ignore. Our legislators have passed a law allowing AR-15s for deer hunting, bullets that can travel faster and farther. What about the other hunters in the woods? People, please consider who you are voting for in the next election. Let your voices ring out to save your children, your friends and maybe even yourself.