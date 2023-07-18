We have bragging rights! So why aren’t we bragging? As we celebrate the amazing restoration of The Kahl and The Capitol Theatre, let’s also pay homage to the renowned Chicago architects, CW Rapp and his brother, George L, who designed this entire complex for Henry C Kahl.

Locally, their story has been lost to history, but nationally, they’re famous for the 400-plus theatres they designed during the heyday of the great movie palaces in the early 20th century.

There may be only 65 of their creations in operation today and our community has saved and beautifully restored one of them! Thank you to all involved. The Kahl & The Capitol complex is a local architectural treasure. Permission to brag!

Ellen Shapley

ArchiTouring the Quad-Cities

Bettendorf