Hopefully, this is the last neighborhood terrorized by gangsters and criminals in our great city.
I believe we are at war with the criminal terrorists, who are destroying our neighborhoods and great city.
President Bush said, "you are either with us, or against us."
That means the courts and judges, who continue to dump these habitual criminals back into our neighborhoods to terrorize, and the legislators and governor who fail to uphold their vows to protect our citizens, are against us.
It’s time to change our strategy of fighting crime in Davenport. It is a war on terror and we must win to save our great city.
Davenport's elected officials and all community leaders need to unite and do whatever it takes to protect our great city.
Please pray for all law enforcement officers.
Raymond A. Ambrose
Alderman, 4th Ward
Davenport