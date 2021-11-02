Letter: Time to change

With the recent passage of new congressional maps, it is time for a change in our redistricting process. We can all agree that these maps show how much of a disaster redistricting can be when you let the party in power, Republican or Democrat, completely control the process. New maps that have no logical boundaries confuse not only voters, but those running for elected office.

I believe it is time to learn from our mistakes and take a page out of Iowa’s book for redistricting. Under Iowa’s model, new maps are drawn by a non-partisan agency, but the state legislature can approve or reject the proposals. Ultimately, this process allows the General Assembly to continue to have their voice heard while allowing maps to be drawn based in fairness to all voters and keeping communities together.

No one should be happy with the new maps; they make Illinois the joke of the redistricting process. Princeton’s Gerrymandering Project gave our final congressional maps an “F” in Partisan Fairness, Competitiveness, and Geographical Features, and that is something we can all agree needs to change.