Consider these health facts about the American populace. First, 75 percent of all men, 60 percent of all women and 30 percent of all children are either overweight or obese. Second, 44 percent of all Americans have either diabetes (10 percent) or pre-diabetes (34 percent). Third, the average life expectancy for Americans peaked in 2015 at 78.7 years and has declined each year since then.
I am not a doctor or a dietitian. I don’t believe that most Americans are gluttonous or lazy. I believe there is something fundamentally wrong with our food supply and our Standard American Diet (SAD). Further proof is when other countries adopt our SAD, their population also experiences similar increases in obesity and diabetes.
Corporations have spent the past 70 years creating processed food products that are infused with carbohydrates (sugar, corn syrup, fructose, starches and grains). Corporations lobby the USDA to recommend a low-fat SAD that is 30 percent grains, 40 percent vegetables, 10 percent fruits and 20 percent protein. Then, corporations spend billions of dollars to convince us that their high-carbohydrate food products are somehow good for us.
It is obvious that our high-carbohydrate SAD has failed us miserably. Many scientists and nutritionists maintain that the human body does best with a low-carbohydrate high-fat diet. Common names for these nutritious high-fat diets are Atkins, Paleo, and Keto.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result. If you are struggling with your weight or your health, I encourage you to consider changing your diet.
Richard Patterson
Hampton