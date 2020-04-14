Letter: Time to eliminate America's enemies

The peace deal in Afghanistan is unfit. President Trump said he could actually win that war if he killed 10 million extremists. Iran keeps threatening us and attacking Americans on bases in Iraq. What's President Trump waiting for? Annihilate all of America's enemies and win the great war against extremists. It's time for Western civilization to give the world something to remember.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove
