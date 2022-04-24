Letter: Time to end fossil fuels

While “blaming” is a popular political sport, it generates heat but no light. The conservative Heritage Foundation column in Tuesday's edition engaged in blaming and while doing so, turned off some lights. If we, President Biden included, do not end our dependence on fossil fuels, fossil fuels will ultimately end us. The connection between fossil fuels, climate, and life on earth is no longer a debate. Climate change, aided by combustion of fossil fuels, is causing great damage already and will continue to do so unless we take action, dramatic action, as time is running out. Fossil fuels will be with us for some time as we are still bringing alternatives on line, but we are doing it. All auto manufacturers are developing e-cars and trucks. Israel has developed an airliner for short hauls that is battery powered. There are whole industries being developed to support electric vehicles. Yes, there will be economic disruptions as we phase out fossil fuels, but it must happen. When gas-powered cars first appeared, there were no dealerships, gas stations, mechanics or even much in the way of paved roads, but the day of the horse was ending.