Letter: Time to invest in the Quad-Cities

Letters logo

"Move on"... "Going Forward"... "We have problems, let's not tarry to solve them"... "This is not a drill"

All of the above are motivational phrases for elected and professional officials who are asked to address the challenges we have at our counties, towns and villages, especially in Illinois. There are times when these challenges seem overwhelming. Today need not be one of those times.

Your editorial of April 3, "A continuing challenge," was spot-on with every community's main concern; loss of population, slow economic development, school enrollments declining and high taxes from state and local governments.

It is my opinion that this is not a time to withdraw and wring our hands; it is a time to start investing in ourselves. There are so many federal grants and programs available coupled with extremely low bonds and loans.

The economic future is bright for all of us. We are at a place in time when these opportunities for communities are "not going to last forever." Please do not think that these challenges will be easy to remedy... it takes many hours of labor and hard work.

I would hope the leaders throughout the Q-C area travel the Midwest and see what other community leaders are doing to successfully meet these same challenges as ours.

I repeat myself... start investing in yourself and your community. "Do not let the train pass you by."

Dr. Bruce Peterson

Port Byron

