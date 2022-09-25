Letter: Time to manage growth

We no longer elect people, we elect political parties that establish positions favored by party bosses. Those elected simply vote with their party regardless of the needs of the constituents. This is untenable.

Most political candidates vow to grow the population while unlimited growth is theoretically impossible. Even a fifth grader knows a quart container of milk will not hold a gallon. Our quart is defined by our borders, the Earth’s by the planet. More consumers create more waste, more demand for public services, more food, more space. The time to manage growth is now.

Where is the study that applies science to determine the maximum output of sustaining food from our limited soil and water sources? When does population density reach a point incompatible with reasonable life quality? Many countries have already exceeded the capacity of their land to sustain minimal living conditions. Is it morally comprehensible to populate beyond the capacity of a political division to sustain its people?

Population growth assures more customers for businesses. Economic growth is the mantra of business and government. It is easily positive with population growth. Humanity must grow the economy or maintain it constantly without growing the population. We have no choice. What is the downside of improving the quality of all goods and services? Iowa has an edge on the nation. We have population stability. We only need to sustain it.

You need to vote for only that candidate that understands the costs of expanding population and the rewards of improving life quality.

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf