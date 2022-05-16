 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to pass the ERA

In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification. It read, "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex." Thirty-eight states were needed to ratify. Within a year, thirty states had voted to ratify but then momentum slowed, as conservative activists, allied with the emerging religious right, launched a campaign to stop the amendment. The opposition campaign was successful and so in 1982, following the deadline to ratify, the ERA supporters accepted defeat. But in the four decades since it was proposed, courts and legislatures have put into law much of what the amendment was designed to accomplish. Does this negate the need for the ERA to become the twenty-eighth amendment to our constitution? Shouldn't women's rights be as sacred as those already indelibly written in our Constitution? The Republicans and the religious right stopped its passage forty years ago. It is time to renew the fight and finally pass the ERA.

Karen Hetzler

Davenport

