The far-left, far-right, Democrats, liberals and Republicans all need to regroup and get their acts in accordance for the good of the people.
All need to put the swords away and present the olive branch. All need to understand the path of give-and-take is to be fair with all in order to have any progress in producing what is needed and equitable for the good of the people.
I am so very tired of the bickering, finger pointing, cheating, lies, hate, threats in the media and from those who represent us in government and other outside groups.
I ask you to listen to “Hymn to the Fallen” by John Williams on YouTube. Hopefully, you may receive inspiration for changing your ways and understand why we should be thankful for those who have allowed me to write this letter to you. Do it now and share with children and grandchildren for the sake of all.
Tim Flemming
Davenport