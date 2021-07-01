Letter: Time to reflect

Most families in this country have a history of military service, and many paid with their lives to protect our precious freedom. Guarding that legacy is our duty. Today, democracy in Iowa is on shaky ground at many levels of government.

At the state level, the governor has signed a voter suppression law.

Voting rights for all is what makes democracy work. Racism is ugly, small and divisive. Iowa can do better.

At the Washington, D.C., level, Iowa's two Republican senators each voted against a bipartisan, independent commission with subpoena powers to delve into the how, why, where and when of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. They each lacked the guts to vote for democracy. Iowa can do better.

At the local level, a Scott County supervisor failed to resign when a good case was made that he did not qualify for the position. Instead, strings were pulled and he went on to be the deciding vote against holding an election to replace the retiring county auditor. Scott County can do better.

July 4th, Independence Day, may be a good time to reflect.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

