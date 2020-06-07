Letter: Time to remove Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Destroy for no reason.

The rush by Mr Trump to destroy our clean air, food safety, crucial treaties with allies, wilderness parks, worker protection laws and most environmental regulations seems to be simply to enjoy the destruction. It is said he is turning the presidency into a terrorist organization.

Record: Lying more than 17,000 times in three years; explicit racism including inciting to violence: not enforcing the laws of the land; encouraging his followers to ingest disinfectants; trying to provide the evangelicals a theocracy with an ayatollah; destruction of land sacred to Native Americans; destruction of the rights of women,; trying to force workers to sacrifice their lives in order to improve his hopeless chance of being re-elected; trying to force in person voting at grave danger to lives; withdrawing from weapons agreements that help assure world peace; using military violence against peaceful demonstrators; desecrating a Bible and a church. And stupid untrue daily attacks on nearly every person in public life.

These actions manifest the lack of a real soul for this destroyer, who has no concern even for his supporters.They should be warriors and sacrifice their lives for his reelection. His desire to destroy opponents and his promotion of white supremacists mean his ultimate goal is to become a strong arm dictator like Putin or Papa Doc.