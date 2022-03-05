Letter: Time to resign

Dear Sen. Chuck Grassley:

In our correspondence, you often brag about your oversight for whoever is president. Yet you have grown in your obeisance to the former president and more fascist in your politics.

Recall that with overwhelming evidence of his guilt, you twice voted to acquit the disgraced former president during his unprecedented two impeachment trials. The current invasion of Ukraine is clearly the result of Donald Trump’s subservience to Putin.

You said the attack on the Capitol was a criminal insurgency. Yet you avoid admitting that the former president was attempting to overthrow our democracy with a coup.

I asked you, why your silence? You avoided answering and vigorously attacked the Democrats for forming the January 6 Commission. Why? And why have you joined in condemning members of your party for seeking the truth about the insurrection riot?

Real oversight would demand that the truth be found in order to avoid this in the future. The Democrats are now the only party of law and order.

Having affirmed the lies about Hilary Clinton’s emails, you now are silent about the Putin lover’s disregard for government documents, including top secret classified material.

Your loss of objectivity and respect for the Constitution means it is time to resign and hand over the job to a person of more integrity.

Donald Moeller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0