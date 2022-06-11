Letter: Time to rethink guns

A careful look at our Constitution shows the awesome responsibility placed on Congress to protect us, citizens. For quite some time that responsibility has been stymied by a narrow and short-sighted view of the Second Amendment as if the focus was on individual rights to own guns. The Supreme Court in its answer to one question did not settle all questions about our security. The security of the state is the very reason why guns are permitted as the amendment explicitly says. The nutty situation of 4 million guns in the hands of every Tom, Dick and Mary clearly violates the original intention and purpose of that amendment, the security and safety of us citizens. No one can claim the Founding Fathers intended the insane situation where we are looking over our shoulders to go to church or afraid to send our children to school. A complete turnaround is needed to give us the security intended originally in the Constitution. Allow guns for the militia and for individuals to protect our security not destroy it.