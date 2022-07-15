Letter: Time to retire Grassley

As recent as 2015, Sen. Chuck Grassley wanted a Reagan-like candidate for the 2016 GOP presidential field. President Reagan’s brutal policies permanently gutted the middle class by gifting the wealthy with a huge tax break.

On July 14, 2014, Grassley gave a floor speech, glowingly quoted Reagan, then said, “This is an opportunity to in-source jobs that might otherwise be done overseas.” He dripped with hypocrisy.

Grassley long ago sold out to big corporations by voting for tax breaks to send American jobs overseas.

Republicans, like Grassley, further enrich corporations and the wealthy, leaving little for American workers.

The American middle class was strong before Reagan. Wealthy Americans were taxed appropriately.

Reagan lowered President Franklin Roosevelt’s income tax on the wealthy from 70% to 28%, shifting the tax burden to the middle class. He canceled tax deductions for auto loans, credit card interest, and imposed an income tax on Social Security.

The middle class continues to take it on the chin.

Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump also gave generous tax cuts to the wealthy, redistributing wealth upward.

Republicans have one mantra: the billionaire class should profit while the working class should struggle with less representation.

“I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead,” said Reagan before leaving office.

Like Reagan, Grassley has been an instigator in middle-class decline. It’s time to retire Grassley.

In November, Iowans should choose an American patriot for U.S. Senate with true Iowa values: Retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City