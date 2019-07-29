The people of Iowa would be well-served by returning Bobby Schilling to Congress in Iowa's 2nd District. Schilling is a hard worker and a fighter. He campaigns tirelessly and pulls constituents across party lines.
In Congress, Schilling was a strong supporter of the Rock Island Arsenal, not only because of jobs but also because he understood the importance of the Arsenal in supporting our troops in combat.
Schilling is a fiscal conservative. He cared for veterans. When the "death crisis" hit the VA during the Obama administration, the legislation Schilling had proposed was passed on an almost unanimous vote by the same Democrats who opposed it while he was in office.
In Congress, Schilling made the most of his membership in the House Armed Services Committee. Bobby brought the committee to Illinois' 17th Congressional District to meet with local manufacturers. He made three proposals for the National Defense Authorization Act. All three were adopted. He also brought the House Agriculture Committee to his district to hear the concerns of farmers.
Schilling is not afraid to reach across the aisle to get things done. Bobby is a real person. His faith is as important to him as his family.
He was a successful small-business owner before running for office. He understands how government can help business and how it can become a burden. In and out of Congress, he is a job creator.
Bobby Schilling, with his real-life experience, his work ethic and all his accomplishments, will make a great congressman for eastern Iowa.
Bill Bloom
LeClaire