Letter: Time to set limits on solitary confinement

As a Christian, I know that every person is valued and loved by God. My faith leads me to speak out against the practice of solitary confinement. I encourage you to join me.

Human beings are created to be in relationship. We learn who we are from each other. Our relationships teach us how to trust, how to consider other perspectives, how to deepen our empathy. Forcing a person into isolation inflicts psychological and spiritual harm. In Illinois, there is currently no limit on the amount of time someone could be held in solitary.

Solitary confinement is widely regarded as a form of torture. As such, it also hurts the people we’re paying to inflict it. It creates dehumanizing work conditions for corrections officers. It imposes suffering on the parents and children of those who are locked up. It damages communities that struggle to support those who return home after enduring this torture. It has to stop.