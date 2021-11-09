Letter: Time to set limits on solitary confinement

As a Christian, I know that every person is valued and loved by God. My faith leads me to speak out against the practice of solitary confinement. I encourage you to join me.
Human beings are created to be in relationship. We learn who we are from each other. Our relationships teach us how to trust, how to consider other perspectives, how to deepen our empathy. Forcing a person into isolation inflicts psychological and spiritual harm. In Illinois, there is currently no limit on the amount of time someone could be held in solitary.
Solitary confinement is widely regarded as a form of torture. As such, it also hurts the people we’re paying to inflict it. It creates dehumanizing work conditions for corrections officers. It imposes suffering on the parents and children of those who are locked up. It damages communities that struggle to support those who return home after enduring this torture. It has to stop.
I’m grateful for the unflagging advocacy of Anthony Gay, a man who survived twenty-two years in solitary and is now working to end this brutality. The Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act HB3564 limits how solitary confinement can be employed. Last spring, it passed in the Illinois House of Representatives. Please join me in calling Sen. Neil Anderson at (217) 782-5957 (or your state senator) and ask them to support this bill. It’s a critical step toward making Illinois safer and more just. It will make us all more human.
Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield
Rock Island