I was raised in Bettendorf, went to high school in Davenport and read the Quad-City Times as my primary news source growing up. I now see the paper online when I check out the local stories.
Tuesday, one of the biggest stories in U.S. history took place. The president's personal lawyer declared under oath in a courtroom that the president had directed him to commit a federal crime for the purposes of influencing the election. He pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes. That same day, the president's campaign manager was indicted for eight federal crimes.
Why was there no coverage of this in the Quad City Times? President Trump broke the law and is an unindicted co-conspirator in Michael Cohen's felony campaign finance case.
For a candidate whose supporters cried, “Lock her up!” and whose closing message in 2016 was that the Hillary Clinton email investigation “is the biggest political scandal since Watergate,” when actually what happened yesterday is that watershed event, yet no coverage in this paper?
The Times has an obligation to cover the news and it is simply unbelievable that this was not your lead story. Where is the journalistic integrity?
It is disheartening to see that a news source I've always had good, nostalgic feeling about would skip or at least minimize this incredibly important story.
Mark Feeney
Flower Mound, Tex.
Editor's note: Coverage of Cohen's plea deal and Manafort's conviction appeared on the front page of Wednesday's Quad-City Times. Both were also featured prominently on qctimes.com.