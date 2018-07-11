When are you going to print something related to Davenport and America's legal discriminatory, nefarious practices in the district courts? In the past the Times has covered racial inequalities in Iowa's prison and has called for keeping open a dialogue on race.
Whenever I see a black person in the Quad-City Times nowadays, they were under arrest. It's my belief that the editorial board people must be aware that it is subtly helping Trump divide this country.
Anyway, America's legal system is so deeply ingrained with racial hatred and bigotry that an epidemic is happening daily. Yet, I've seen nothing in your paper. Example: White man Dean Hilpipre gets probation after molesting his 6-year-old granddaughter. Larry Bell, a black man, gets 60 years. Whites gets deferred judgment and probation. Blacks get enhancement and habitual.
Black people need a voice.
Larry Bell
Davenport
Editor's note: Bell is an inmate at Scott County Jail.