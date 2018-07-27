Times right about Grassley, Ernst
Highest praise for Sunday’s hard-hitting, factual editorial regarding the ongoing behavior of Iowa’s senators in refusing to acknowledge, let alone resist, many of Trump’s outrages.
I served with Chuck Grassley in the Iowa House in the years before he first went to Congress. Then he was a courteous, principled conservative with whom one could have a deep conversational exchange. I have liked the man ever since. Yet, over the last decade or so, it is clear that he has abandoned his former independent, fair streak and thrown in his lot with the increasingly rightward stance of his party. I am sorry for him, for he was once a more principled and admirable person.
Sen. Ernst, on the other hand, while clearly an intelligent person, from the launching of her senatorial career has been heavily backed by the wealthy politicians so despoiling our democracy, including the Koch brothers. With her smarts and relative youth, she could be someone who could attract a broad spectrum of the electorate. Unfortunately, she seems clearly in the pocket of the wealthy elite as well.
I pine for the reemergence of the late Sen. Hughes who, during the trying times of the Vietnam war, demonstrated true Iowa independence of thinking and integrity of heart.
When, oh when, can we return to the sensible middle?
Greg Cusack
Portland, Oregon
Editor’s note: Cusack, a Democrat, was an Iowa representative from 1973-1981 and Davenport’s 3rd Ward alderman from 1970-1972.
Letter: Venezuela isn’t the poster child for socialism
In his recent column, Cal Thomas laments surveys showing that millennials have positive attitudes towards “socialism.” This upsets him. These millennials, he condescends, only hold these views because they have never lived in a socialist country: “A few months in Venezuela might be the perfect cure.” In the end, he says, these “pampered” kids just want a bunch of free stuff.
Why is it that when “socialism” is mentioned, conservative commentators always bring up Venezuela? Venezuela is a poverty-stricken third-world country under the thumb of a corrupt authoritarian regime. Instead, why not compare the U.S. to its peers: first-world democratic socialist countries. One holistic measure of comparison is U.N.’s annual list of the “happiest countries,” which uses a scale combining measures of income, freedom, anti-corruption, health, generosity, and social support. In 2018, eight out of the top ten countries were “socialist,” including the top four (Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland). The U.S. was 18th.
Notice that income and freedom are central to these rankings: The Finns are not living in the dirt, nor have they forfeited their freedoms. However, they have decided that they are better served by a system that tempers the individualist ethos of capitalism with the communitarian values of social support and neighborliness.
Hysterical cries of “socialism!” aside, this is not an unreasonable decision. And if young (or old) people in the US decide the same, they are not simply being “misinformed” or “spoiled,” as Thomas says. In arguing for a higher minimum wage, better public services, universal health care, or debt-free access to higher education, they are simply pursuing a vision of the nation that inspires them.
Mike Augspurger
Davenport
Plan for farm crisis 2.0
As candidate for supervisor, I’m often asked: “What does Scott County do?” In response, I’m visiting various county departments to learn more about county operations. I recently had the opportunity to tour our County Emergency Management facility. The agency is led by Dave Donovan, an extremely capable and committed professional. I left our meeting thinking how fortunate we are to have Mr. Donovan and his team planning for the natural disasters we hope won’t happen. Why? Because hope is not a plan.
But, today I’m more concerned about the possible economic disaster gathering strength over our Scott County farmers. Here, too, we need a responsive or preventative plan for the economic disaster we hope won’t happen. Remember, the 1980s Farm Crisis was triggered by foreign trade policy, too. It devastated our farmers and our farm equipment manufacturers. Nearly 40 years later, again, we find our Scott County farmers and economy caught in the crossfire of another global trade war. And, the casualties are piling up. Soybean prices have plummeted to a 10-year-low and corn futures already have fallen by 15 percent.
Our farmers, our neighbors, deserve our attention and support. We are one community. County officials should start planning now to ensure a “soft landing,” near-term, and a more secure future, long-term. How? Collaborate on alternative use innovation. Encourage greater local, domestic consumption. Support new market development. And, explore riverfront and farm-to-market access improvements. We cannot simply hope the issue will resolve itself. After all, hope is not a plan.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Editor’s note: Croken, a Democrat, is running for a seat on Scott County Board of Supervisor.