Highest praise for Sunday's hard-hitting, factual editorial regarding the ongoing behavior of Iowa’s senators in refusing to acknowledge, let alone resist, many of Trump’s outrages.
I served with Chuck Grassley in the Iowa House in the years before he first went to Congress. Then he was a courteous, principled conservative with whom one could have a deep conversational exchange. I have liked the man ever since. Yet, over the last decade or so, it is clear that he has abandoned his former independent, fair streak and thrown in his lot with the increasingly rightward stance of his party. I am sorry for him, for he was once a more principled and admirable person.
Sen. Ernst, on the other hand, while clearly an intelligent person, from the launching of her senatorial career has been heavily backed by the wealthy politicians so despoiling our democracy, including the Koch brothers. With her smarts and relative youth, she could be someone who could attract a broad spectrum of the electorate. Unfortunately, she seems clearly in the pocket of the wealthy elite as well.
I pine for the reemergence of the late Sen. Hughes who, during the trying times of the Vietnam war, demonstrated true Iowa independence of thinking and integrity of heart.
When, oh when, can we return to the sensible middle?
Greg Cusack
Portland, Oregon
Editor's note: Cusack, a Democrat, was an Iowa representative from 1973-1981 and Davenport's 3rd Ward alderman from 1970-1972.