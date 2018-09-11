I was very put off by the Quad-City Times' story about Fred Hubbell's tax disclosure. The Republican Party gave up all right to question any candidate's tax returns when they sided with Donald Trump's refusal to disclose his taxes in 2016.
Fred Hubbell has been more forthright regarding his taxes than Gov. Kim Reynolds and she has no right to question his, yet your reporters find it to be a valid news story. Shame on the Quad City Times and Ed Tibbetts for giving free print and time to Reynolds who certainly doesn't need the free print since she has done nothing but use her appointed position as governor to garner free press.
Randy Pohl
Davenport