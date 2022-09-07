Letter: Times were better when no one was coddled

I grew up in a desert. A/C was fans and open windows. Theatres and restaurants advertised it was cool inside. We learned, no teacher strikes. We started school at 7:30. We learned, we were made ready for the real world, not the fantasy world, we are creating a generation of unready for work. Gee, I can only work from noon to 2 p.m. for $2,000 a week doesn't cut it. Oh, and let me run up debt for you to pay. Did we learn? How about NASA, JPL, etc. We learned. We were not coddled. These kids and teachers want it all, free.