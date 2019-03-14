So stay with me here.
Though various incarnations have occurred since the late 1800s, daylight saving time has been a constant since 1966. Since 1966 we have spent an average of 238 days per year on daylight saving time.
So 52 years times 238 days, or 238 days of springing forward one hour, equals 12,376 hours.
There are 730.32 hours in a month. The 12,376 of daylight saving time hours divided by 730.32 equals 16.945 months.
For this to balance on both sides of the equation, we would have to fall back two (2) hours. We aren't subtracting this false sense of time at all.
The moral?
It's really 1 year, 4 months and 28 days earlier. Today's date should be Friday, October 13th, 2017, (Friday the 13th, how fun), as of March 10th, 2019.
Dr. Scott Lawrence
East Moline