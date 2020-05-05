Letter: Tired of being clobbered

Letter: Tired of being clobbered

Interesting news from the press release about Bobby Schilling running for Iowa congressman; it told you about his endorsement by Rep. Jim Jordan and next to nothing about Schilling. Good to know that Jordan was an NCAA wrestling champ, although what this has to do with a political endorsement is hard to say.

Bobby must have been tired of getting clobbered by Rep. Cheri Bustos and paddled his canoe over to the Iowa side. Folks, check out the candidates before you vote.

Kristine Sherman

Davenport

