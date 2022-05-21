Letter: Tired of radicals, on both sides

The May 14 Dispatch-Argus had two opinion pieces (one from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and one from Steve Elmer of Geneseo) regarding abortion activists protesting in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes.

I certainly am glad that abortion is regarded as a left/Democrat issue, so that any potential mayhem and fallout from those protests is not only allowed but encouraged.

If these were, say, gun rights advocates protesting, and a Republican President and Congress in charge, why, the people who think that is OK to do this for abortion would be shrilly screaming, "Insurrection!" in a manner people of a certain age remember Gomer Pyle yelling, "Citizens’ Arrest!" on the old "Andy Griffith Show." The media would fall over itself trying to vilify those activists. We’d never hear the end of it.

Enforce the existing laws regarding not protesting in front of public officials’ houses, Left/Democrats in charge. It’s your job.

But I’ll be honest: I was done with the abortion issue long ago. I don’t expect most people joyfully go to the abortion clinic. Why vilify them? I do think (for the super-devoted pro-life out there) that if you want those lives "saved," and the biological parents can’t or won’t take care of them, you should take those children in and care for them. Put your money where your mouth is.

I think most people in the country are tired of the radicals on both sides of this issue.

John Crist

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0