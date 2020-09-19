Letter: Tired of the ads

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope whomever is elected to any United States office will try to get our political ads down to a reasonable time for the public to find out who they want to vote for.

This has been the longest time we have ever had to listen to the candidates declare how wonderful they are and how unworthy their opponent is. Running the same ads over and over again, month after month!

I am not sure which has been worse — six months of the coronavirus or seeing their mugs on TV for at least six months.

I have literally shut off the TV and only read the obits and funnies in the newspaper.

Everybody has their faults and neither party will make the other one happy. But it would make the majority of people who plan to vote happy to know there are other things out there in the world other than six months of ads saying, "I am a better candidate than you so make sure you vote for me."

Norma Smith

Bettendorf

