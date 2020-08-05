Letter: Tiresome

Buried deep in the sports section on page B15 of Sunday’s Quad-City Times was a report commissioned by the Council of State Governments. After analyzing a number of factors, the article said it concluded that "Iowa is the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the country when it comes to battling through COVID-19."

This should bring kudos to Governor Kim Reynolds for her leadership and to Iowa Senate Republicans for their solid, conservative budgeting practices.

So what is the lead story on the front page? Yet another story bashing (Republican) Reynolds. It's tiresome.

Placement of stories is important and in this instance, it shows the lack of objectivity on behalf of the Times staff — a pattern I have noted often. I repeat, it’s tiresome.

Twila Robinson

LeClaire

