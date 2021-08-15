Letter: Together is better

We have had to quickly adapt to ever-changing circumstances and environments that have disrupted our lives and impacted what we love the most throughout the pandemic.

Due to recent information shared from our partners at the Scott and Rock Island County health departments, we must continue to urge people to get vaccinated for the health and safety of our regional destination and community.

Visit Quad Cities will continue to share the message that a vaccinated QC puts us in a better position to deliver a safe and responsible destination experience for Quad Citizens and visitors; and that we all mask up as necessary and be respectful of those places that require a face covering.

We have been extremely fortunate in our destination to have leisure travel restart this summer. It has been good for the soul and our regional economy to see signature events, sports, festivals, and community events and gatherings come back and positively build towards recovery.

Now, adding in the Delta variant and continued uncertainty in the marketplace, we must do everything to fight hard to beat this thing back.