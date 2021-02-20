Letter: Too big

The Illinois Quad-City municipalities are "over governed" with an excess of city, county and township governmental bodies performing functions that one governmental body performs in many other areas of the country.

Were the county board to be reduced to possibly seven members, given that there would be no reduction in taxes due to reduced "overhead," the money used to pay county board members could be redirected toward programs the county desperately needs; for example, a more robust public health service, or programs to help empower people of all races and ethnicities.