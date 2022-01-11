Letter: Too little merit

Senator Joe Manchin refused to support the Build Back Better bill because it is deliberately misnamed to make people think the emphasis is on improved roads and bridges but in which the majority of the money actually goes to vote-buying social programs with appeal mainly to those wishing to dig deeper into the pockets of taxpayers and to climate projects of questionable productivity, plus bankrupting our grandchildren as we pass the costs on to them.
Why try to sneak these in on a bill with a different purpose? Probably because they had too little merit to pass on their own. Democrats are criticizing Manchin for his stand; instead, they should be asking why there is only one Democrat in the entire U.S. Senate with the honesty to face the truth about this bill.
John Dixell
Rock Island