 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Too many gyms doing damage?
topical

Letter: Too many gyms doing damage?

I realize I am several months late on this, but jeers (imagine a thumbs down emoji here) to the City of Rock Island for allowing the YMCA to open a location in Rock Island. The Y is a great organization, but this new Y will be a mile or so from the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center (RIFAC), which had been a staple in Rock Island serving so many for decades. Did anyone look at Rock Island's age demographics and consider the inevitable dilution of RIFAC along with the numbers of gyms that have closed and lost members to home gym purchases during the last year or so of the COVID era? I sincerely hope I am wrong, but I do not see sustained success in two fitness centers in a city without the density to support them.

Andrew Moskowitz

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

Red, White & Boom! 2021 was the best ever. No surprise there. Each year the annual fireworks spectacular grows bigger and better than the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The message

I read both Scott Reeder’s piece in the July 7 newspaper, and Jerome Nathan’s letter in the July 4 issue, and I thought both made some good points.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No answers

On July 2, Bruce Bufe of Davenport said he tried to get Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to explain their positions on the commission to in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News