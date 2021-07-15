Letter: Too many gyms doing damage?

I realize I am several months late on this, but jeers (imagine a thumbs down emoji here) to the City of Rock Island for allowing the YMCA to open a location in Rock Island. The Y is a great organization, but this new Y will be a mile or so from the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center (RIFAC), which had been a staple in Rock Island serving so many for decades. Did anyone look at Rock Island's age demographics and consider the inevitable dilution of RIFAC along with the numbers of gyms that have closed and lost members to home gym purchases during the last year or so of the COVID era? I sincerely hope I am wrong, but I do not see sustained success in two fitness centers in a city without the density to support them.