Let’s all just stand around while the Q-C area loses another one of its unique landmarks. The city of Moline is going to, basically clear out not just the Kone Tower but the entire area. It will join the Jumer's Hotel, several schools, hospitals and soon a courthouse. Don’t forget a bridge that could have been home to the only bi-state restaurant and more.

So many are so quick to just knock down and level what doesn’t fit their narrative or agenda. Like any structure ongoing maintenance and upkeep are vital. What was important is allowed to slowly fall into such disrepair, that the cost to bring it back is questioned. Take for example Fort Armstrong on Arsenal Island and the dimly illuminated U.S. Flag. So, are you going to just stand there and pretend you don’t see what is being lost forever? I am prepared to do video documenting of any and all of our treasures before it is.