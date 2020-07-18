Letter: Too risky

I’ve been living with type 2 diabetes since 2003, one of over 30 million Americans affected by this disease. Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I was in constant danger of losing my coverage and struggled to balance paying healthcare and household expenses.
The ACA ensuring that pre-existing conditions can no longer be used to deny coverage has been a relief for my family. Repealing the ACA would be devastating and cause out-of-pocket healthcare expenses to skyrocket. More than 20 million Americans would lose their insurance; over 700,000 people here in Illinois.
The Trump administration failed to secure enough votes to repeal the ACA, and is now pushing a lawsuit to do what it couldn’t through legislation. I sincerely hope the Supreme Court does the right thing and dismisses this frivolous lawsuit.
My fear is we will end up electing more partisan rubber stamps for this right-wing agenda and lose health insurance as a result. Candidates like Esther Joy King, running for Congress in the 17th District, have referred to Medicaid as a "government safety net" and would surely tow the party line and vote to repeal the ACA.
Families stand to lose a lot by repealing the ACA, but what is there to gain? Forty-five billion dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy and well connected each year, according to one estimate. This election, and our healthcare, are too important to risk by electing those who will blindly follow the marching orders of Washington insiders like Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.
Cindy Ramos
Moline
