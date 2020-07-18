Letter: Too risky

I’ve been living with type 2 diabetes since 2003, one of over 30 million Americans affected by this disease. Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I was in constant danger of losing my coverage and struggled to balance paying healthcare and household expenses.

The ACA ensuring that pre-existing conditions can no longer be used to deny coverage has been a relief for my family. Repealing the ACA would be devastating and cause out-of-pocket healthcare expenses to skyrocket. More than 20 million Americans would lose their insurance; over 700,000 people here in Illinois.

The Trump administration failed to secure enough votes to repeal the ACA, and is now pushing a lawsuit to do what it couldn’t through legislation. I sincerely hope the Supreme Court does the right thing and dismisses this frivolous lawsuit.

My fear is we will end up electing more partisan rubber stamps for this right-wing agenda and lose health insurance as a result. Candidates like Esther Joy King, running for Congress in the 17th District, have referred to Medicaid as a "government safety net" and would surely tow the party line and vote to repeal the ACA.