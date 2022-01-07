Letter: Toppling our statues

The last two years have been an unprecedented attack on American history.
How shall we be judged by our grandchildren?
Over 60 million abortions since Roe v. Wade. Saddled with over $30 trillion in national debt. Record numbers of murders in 12 of our major cities. Defunding our police protection.
Was our media more responsible and professional in 1966 or 2021? Did Hollywood make more decent movies in 1948 or 2021?
Would America have won World War II with the current labor participation rate of only 6 in 10 Americans working? Would our generation have brought all American troops home in World War I in fear of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic?
Are we proud that most standardized test scores of student knowledge continue to decline?
Our generation speaks of infrastructure, but when is the last time we built anything comparable to the Hoover Dam?
We have experienced the current epidemic of hating the past. When the Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt statues are toppled, whose morality and achievement should instead be immortalized? Che Guevara? Margaret Sanger?
What standard will they use to judge our ignorant world of racial stereotyping?
If America is so flawed, why in 2021 did nearly two million foreigners crash our southern border? Some things to ponder in 2022.
Mike Steffen
Moline