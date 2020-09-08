Letter: Tops in the field

A recent writer talked about right fielders, while trying to make a political point, in a demeaning way
It's a stereotype of the most laughable kind.
The right fielder typically had the best arm of all the outfielders and if the writer doesn't think a right fielder could hit, here is a list of a few:
Ruth, Ott, Waner, Mantle (initially, as Di Maggio was in center ) Aaron, Clemente, Kaline, Reggie Jackson, Frank Robinson, Tony Gwynn, Ichiro plus many more.
Which candidate were we instructed to vote for using this analogy?
"A or "B?"
Matt Mooney
Bettendorf
