Letter: Tops in the field

A recent writer talked about right fielders, while trying to make a political point, in a demeaning way

It's a stereotype of the most laughable kind.

The right fielder typically had the best arm of all the outfielders and if the writer doesn't think a right fielder could hit, here is a list of a few:

Ruth, Ott, Waner, Mantle (initially, as Di Maggio was in center ) Aaron, Clemente, Kaline, Reggie Jackson, Frank Robinson, Tony Gwynn, Ichiro plus many more.

Which candidate were we instructed to vote for using this analogy?

"A or "B?"

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf

